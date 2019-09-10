Orrstown Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Holding in Polaris Inds Com (PII) as Valuation Declined; As Castlight Health (CSLT) Stock Price Declined, Gagnon Advisors Has Lifted by $2.22 Million Its Stake

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 740,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 19,804 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Castlight Health Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSLT); 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc Com (PII) by 89.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 4,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 481 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 4,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $86.38. About 44,079 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 21/05/2018 – Arlington Capital Partners Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) CEO Scott Wine on Acquisition of Boat Holdings (Transcript); 05/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks To Hold Polaris Responsible For Dangerous Design; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q REV. 7.2B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CSLT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Morgan Stanley accumulated 264,664 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Alpinvest Partners Bv reported 232,713 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 299,705 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 180 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 22,432 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 53,095 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp stated it has 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 237,407 shares. Raymond James And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). 324,166 were accumulated by State Bank Of Mellon Corp. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 35,003 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 0% or 16,781 shares in its portfolio.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 21,627 shares to 22,447 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Polaris News: PII Stock Down on NYTâ€™s â€˜Fieryâ€™ RZR Review – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “BRP Outpaced the Powersports Industry in Q2 – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Polaris Announces Grand Opening of Distribution Center in Nevada – Financial Post” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris’ Single Biggest Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.