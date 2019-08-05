Orrstown Financial Services Has Raised Its Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Holding by $584,577 as Stock Price Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Dalal Street Has Increased Its Position by $47.25 Million

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.98% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 17.00 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 363.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 3,943 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, up from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $211.83. About 1.30 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.96 million shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Opus Investment Management owns 14,600 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. 4,370 are owned by Rnc Capital Limited Liability Com. Country Club Trust Na accumulated 7,109 shares. Bell Savings Bank owns 27,747 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Eqis Cap invested 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). National Pension Serv accumulated 0.59% or 801,976 shares. 1,473 are held by Pure Advsrs. 596,516 were reported by Eagle Asset Management. 22,002 were reported by Newfocus Financial Group Ltd Liability. Pinnacle Advisory Grp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sfmg Llc invested in 1,067 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Van Strum & Towne accumulated 2,600 shares. America First Advisors holds 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,661 shares. Westwood Gp has invested 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity. The insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Etf (IWB) by 19,345 shares to 8,083 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,263 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Jennison Assoc Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Somerset Tru has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 3,186 are owned by Captrust Fincl. Lazard Asset Ltd Com holds 334,359 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP stated it has 558 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 75,968 were accumulated by Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 25,000 shares. Moreover, America First Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Millennium invested in 0.03% or 503,123 shares. 72,269 are owned by First Allied Advisory Serv. Principal Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 0.98% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 236,680 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 638,734 shares in its portfolio.