Orrstown Financial Services Has Raised Brown & Brown (BRO) Position By $627,183; Whirlpool (WHR)’s Sentiment Is 0.87

Whirlpool Corp (WHR) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 186 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 214 reduced and sold their stakes in Whirlpool Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 56.39 million shares, down from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Whirlpool Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 169 Increased: 119 New Position: 67.

The stock increased 3.25% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.57. About 979,165 shares traded or 31.16% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL COMPANY’S EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS TO NIDEC CORPORATION FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.41 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It has a 50.11 P/E ratio. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $3.74 earnings per share, up 16.88% or $0.54 from last year’s $3.2 per share. WHR’s profit will be $236.88 million for 9.93 P/E if the $3.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.26% EPS growth.

Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 12.2% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation for 140,909 shares. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp owns 300,244 shares or 8.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenhaven Associates Inc has 6.69% invested in the company for 2.83 million shares. The Oklahoma-based Asset Management Advisors Llc has invested 5.05% in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1.75 million shares.

