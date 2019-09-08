Orrstown Financial Services Has Raised Brown & Brown (BRO) Position by $627,183 as Share Value Rose; Connors Investor Services Has Boosted Chubb (CB) Holding by $340,900

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Chubb (CB) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% . The institutional investor held 79,297 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, up from 76,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Chubb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $161.03. About 820,931 shares traded. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Draft Rumors: Darnold, Giants, Chubb, Texans, Jackson; 17/05/2018 – CHUBB HOLDERS APPROVE 25TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIV BOOST BOARD D; 30/05/2018 – Chubb’s Cyber Policy Will Cover Ransomware, Breaches of Privacy; 26/04/2018 – Chubb’s New Digital Platform Helps Independent Agents Modernize the Placement and Service of Small Business Insurance; 13/03/2018 – CHUBB LTD SAYS PARTNERSHIP WAS ANNOUNCED AS PART OF LAUNCH OF GRAB FINANCIAL, FINTECH PLATFORM WITHIN GRAB ECOSYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – Chubb announces new appointment and changes within its European PRS team; 06/04/2018 – Chubb CEO Worried About U.S. Nationalism, Instability in Letter; 27/04/2018 – Combined Insurance Co-Sponsors American Cancer Society’s 2018 Walk & Roll Chicago; 03/04/2018 – CHUBB 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATES $380 MILLION; 13/03/2018 – Grab and Chubb Sign Partnership to Provide In-App Insurance Products Throughout Southeast Asia

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 2637.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 21,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 911,495 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Yozell Associates – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Authorization For Up to An Additional $372.5 Million Share Buyback – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Innovative Risk Solutions, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of MEDVAL, LLC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $179,806 activity.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inccom (NYSE:HIG) by 13,651 shares to 2,080 shares, valued at $103,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 8,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,498 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Etf (IWB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,899 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. Washington-based Parametric Port Associate has invested 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 367,336 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.03% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 23,930 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.02% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Mackenzie Financial Corp accumulated 455,737 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.14% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Principal Finance Group Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Morgan Stanley owns 141,172 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Private Trust Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,675 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.04% or 117,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet LP has 0.12% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 545 shares.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 102,988 shares to 369,128 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,928 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.04, from 0.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold CB shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 264,476 shares or 3.26% more from 256,126 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). 17,639 were accumulated by Penobscot Inv Mngmt Communication. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 336 shares. Amer Rech & has 300 shares. Moreover, Benedict Fincl Advisors Inc has 1.09% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) for 18,003 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Com accumulated 15 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.29% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) or 11,139 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Incorporated Adv reported 0.37% stake. Baldwin Inv Management Limited Com holds 0.16% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) or 3,900 shares. Connors Investor owns 79,297 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Cibc Mkts holds 0.08% or 71,999 shares in its portfolio. Fruth owns 7,002 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio.