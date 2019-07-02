Orrstown Financial Services Has Raised American Electric Co (AEP) Stake By $546,057; Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has GBX 400 highest and GBX 344 lowest target. GBX 378.67’s average target is 22.47% above currents GBX 309.2 stock price. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC had 17 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 13 by Liberum Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 15 by Shore Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, February 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, January 23. Peel Hunt maintained Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Peel Hunt has “Buy” rating and GBX 385 target. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital on Friday, January 25 with “Buy”. Peel Hunt maintained Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) rating on Wednesday, January 23. Peel Hunt has “Buy” rating and GBX 370 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Shore Capital on Wednesday, January 23. See Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 390.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 370.00 New Target: GBX 385.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 380.00 New Target: GBX 400.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 375.00 New Target: GBX 390.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 344.00 New Target: GBX 351.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 370.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 370.00 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 344.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 370.00 Maintain

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased American Electric Co (AEP) stake by 1778.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orrstown Financial Services Inc acquired 6,579 shares as American Electric Co (AEP)’s stock rose 6.91%. The Orrstown Financial Services Inc holds 6,949 shares with $582,000 value, up from 370 last quarter. American Electric Co now has $43.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $88.13. About 2.03 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates

More important recent Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC’s (LON:BRW) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What’s in Store for Avianca (AVH) This Earnings Season? (Revised) – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Avianca (AVH) This Earnings Season? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.59% or GBX 1.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 309.2. About 282,243 shares traded. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. The company has market cap of 942.22 million GBP. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries. It has a 17.57 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 865,605 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 5,000 shares. Renaissance Technologies owns 4.97 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 1,260 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 21,802 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability owns 4,958 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. National Asset Management accumulated 5,137 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,050 shares. Orrstown Financial stated it has 6,949 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,862 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carlson Limited Partnership holds 0.54% or 361,205 shares. Gideon Advisors stated it has 61,131 shares. 4,692 are held by Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Ny, New York-based fund reported 3,468 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited invested in 1,841 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Electric Power had 17 analyst reports since January 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $91 target. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Monday, January 7 to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, January 3, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased Dowdupont Inc Com stake by 9,220 shares to 12,270 valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (NYSE:PNC) stake by 7,592 shares and now owns 10,980 shares. Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS) was reduced too.