Orrstown Financial Services Has Lowered Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Stake by $468,546; Suntrust Banks Raised Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $3.04 Million

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 88.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 12,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 1,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60,000, down from 13,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 17.87M shares traded or 87.11% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 7,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 111,928 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.69 million, up from 103,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 06/03/2018 – BOEING FACES U.S.-ASIA CARGO CLASH IN DESIGN OF NEW ‘797’ JET; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 465,162 shares. 8,352 were accumulated by Mairs. 243,969 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 666,966 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 47,429 are owned by Brown Advisory Inc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 55,504 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt reported 148,650 shares stake. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited owns 295,926 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl owns 0.04% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 91,370 shares. Tanaka Cap Mngmt reported 5,777 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co reported 5,109 shares. Grimes Communications holds 0.02% or 5,842 shares. American Intl Grp stated it has 410,359 shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% or 15,830 shares in its portfolio. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 1.41% or 120,713 shares in its portfolio.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,035 shares to 1,718 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC).

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,109 shares to 142,392 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,804 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 111,928 shares. Moreover, Gam Hldg Ag has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,753 shares. Greystone Managed Invs reported 24,479 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited Com reported 532 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Com Limited Liability holds 13,088 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.68% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kessler Invest Group Ltd reported 3.2% stake. Welch Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 10,386 are owned by Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca. Elm Limited Liability owns 1,028 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Beaumont Financial Limited Liability Company invested in 0.65% or 15,926 shares. The Missouri-based Umb Bancorp N A Mo has invested 1.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.45% or 20,643 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny reported 0.06% stake. Bath Savings Trust stated it has 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

