Orrstown Financial Services Has Lifted Its Holding in Mcdonalds Com (MCD) by $584,577; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Upped Holding by $1.26 Million

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $373.42. About 4.22M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: India’s Jet Airways Orders 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 363.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,943 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, up from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $215. About 1.93 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Diligent Ltd Llc reported 0.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Voya Inv Lc owns 1.12 million shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Glenview Bancshares Dept holds 3,020 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil Com holds 5.09% or 22,500 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) reported 4,600 shares stake. Renaissance Grp Ltd Llc reported 76,710 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Company holds 1.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 15,493 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,110 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.44% stake. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 512 shares in its portfolio. 49,754 are owned by Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 8,529 were accumulated by Johnson Invest Counsel. Moreover, Zevenbergen Cap Investments Llc has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,656 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 501 shares to 500 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. $3.99M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. 30,000 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $5.41 million were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. 1,328 shares were sold by Hoovel Catherine A., worth $233,662 on Wednesday, February 13. 76,411 shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden, worth $13.62 million on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap accumulated 2,946 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New England & Management holds 0.7% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 5,467 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 2,334 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.04% or 1,365 shares. Amer Money Mngmt Ltd invested 2.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Colony Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Glenmede Tru Na reported 405,316 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 0.34% or 4,000 shares. Advisor Ltd Llc has 24,593 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Seabridge Invest Ltd Llc owns 890 shares. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 4,811 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Blackhill Capital Inc holds 0.1% or 3,000 shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 2.14% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0.78% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 686,757 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.41% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 19,744 shares.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,496 shares to 1,302 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Etf (IWB) by 19,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,083 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (NYSE:D).

