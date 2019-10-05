Orrstown Financial Services Has Lifted Its Holding in Cadence Design System Com (CDNS) as Share Price Rose; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Price Rose, Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Cut Its Holding by $101.32 Million

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc Com (CDNS) by 6188.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 10,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 10,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $757,000, up from 170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $65.91. About 2.99 million shares traded or 58.23% up from the average. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 37C; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 EPS 86c-EPS 94c; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Raising Outlook for Year on Strong 1Q and Continuing Momentu; 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cadence Design Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNS); 21/03/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints New Executive Leaders; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and NI Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 448,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 14.94 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38B, down from 15.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $213.88. About 753,303 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $503.75 million for 23.35 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 184,223 shares to 368,446 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $73.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 8,830 shares to 1,554 shares, valued at $151,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS) by 3,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH).

