Orrstown Financial Services Has Increased Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Stake by $584,577; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding Maintained by Hanseatic Management Services Inc

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 363.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 3,943 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, up from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.48M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 3,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 13,432 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 925,443 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banbury Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6.3% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Raymond James Finance, Florida-based fund reported 15,915 shares. Adi Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.87% or 4,479 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Lc reported 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Prudential reported 228,726 shares stake. Duncker Streett & Company invested in 0.01% or 700 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 17,341 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 51,650 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 16,467 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 18,028 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 34,376 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.01% or 9,720 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Trust Advsr invested in 0.75% or 20,922 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated owns 46,024 shares. 182,943 were reported by Bluestein R H &. Horizon Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 0.25% stake. Spc stated it has 4,585 shares. 1St Source Bankshares accumulated 46,435 shares or 0.75% of the stock. 9 were accumulated by Hwg Holdings Ltd Partnership. Cutter Brokerage Inc has invested 0.16% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding stated it has 3.25M shares. First Advsrs L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 231,223 shares. 71,727 were reported by Allstate Corp. Keybank Natl Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 686,757 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.88% stake. Junto Mgmt LP reported 3.78% stake. Baillie Gifford reported 190,503 shares.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (NYSE:PNC) by 7,592 shares to 10,980 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 9,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,270 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).