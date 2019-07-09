Orrstown Financial Services Has Increased Its Netflix Com (NFLX) Position by $368,460; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Family Capital Trust Co Cut Its Stake by $5.14 Million

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $304.57. About 971,432 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 151.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 1,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,718 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612,000, up from 683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $379.81. About 5.84 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Netflix Grows Even With Higher Prices; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10,625 shares to 2,085 shares, valued at $173,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 2,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. 67,907 shares were sold by HASTINGS REED, worth $22.29M.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. 13,804 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna. On Thursday, January 24 THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 41,560 shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 was made by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. $4.95M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00 million on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.89 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.