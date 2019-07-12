Orrstown Financial Services Has Increased Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Holding By $654,752; Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Has 1 Sentiment

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) stake by 872.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orrstown Financial Services Inc acquired 5,846 shares as Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC)’s stock declined 9.00%. The Orrstown Financial Services Inc holds 6,516 shares with $730,000 value, up from 670 last quarter. Genuine Parts Co Com now has $15.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $105.12. About 217,058 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK

Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 89 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 89 reduced and sold stock positions in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 150.16 million shares, down from 162.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tri Pointe Homes Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 70 Increased: 56 New Position: 33.

Central Securities Corp holds 1.4% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. for 700,000 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 2.03 million shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenhaven Associates Inc has 1.09% invested in the company for 4.84 million shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Management Llc has invested 0.67% in the stock. Third Avenue Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 606,666 shares.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc., engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It also manufactures and sells land and lots. It has a 8.14 P/E ratio. The firm operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Analysts await TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TPH’s profit will be $21.79M for 21.03 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality.

The stock increased 2.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 297,886 shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH) has declined 18.43% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 06/03/2018 TRI Pointe Homes Northern California Honored with Six 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 15/05/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Three New Hires; 08/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Southern California Honored with Eight 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q Net $42.9M; 19/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Expects to Open 16 New Communities in 2Q; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Ended 1Q With Total Liquidity of $917.2M; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q REV. $583.4M, EST. $552.3M; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q Rev $583.4M

Among 5 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Genuine Parts Company has $115 highest and $10700 lowest target. $111’s average target is 5.59% above currents $105.12 stock price. Genuine Parts Company had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 19.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity. Shares for $495,050 were bought by Sonnemaker Scott.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) stake by 5,126 shares to 1,582 valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inccom (NYSE:HIG) stake by 13,651 shares and now owns 2,080 shares. Dowdupont Inc Com was reduced too.

