Orrstown Financial Services Has Decreased Stake in Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) as Market Valuation Declined; Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (MCHP) by 83.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 10,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 2,085 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173,000, down from 12,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $86.52. About 7.52 million shares traded or 225.55% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 16,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 86,816 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02 million, up from 69,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $296.12. About 1.18 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,335 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $119.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 32,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,802 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 21,627 shares to 22,447 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.