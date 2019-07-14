Orrstown Financial Services Has Decreased Position in Skyworks Solutions Com (SWKS) as Market Valuation Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Increased by Focused Investors Llc

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (SWKS) by 80.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 9,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 11,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $81.01. About 1.18M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst Kolanovic says new market highs are coming soon; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spin-off for blockchain project; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. TO RATING ‘A+’; 21/05/2018 – Bond Market Finally Breaking Down, Says JPM’s Michele (Video); 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 43,600 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $109.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,800 shares, and cut its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 1.03M shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Company stated it has 201,134 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 21,313 shares. Greenhaven Associates stated it has 4.97M shares or 8.94% of all its holdings. Kdi Partners Ltd Company reported 97,715 shares. Albion Financial Group Ut reported 139,739 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Paragon Management Lc owns 1,861 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 22,555 are owned by Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Lc. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications invested in 124,260 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 9,223 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 176,038 shares. Sfmg Lc reported 10,084 shares. Beech Hill accumulated 0.37% or 5,860 shares. Fiera Capital Corp holds 585,920 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. The insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. 11,659 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.26% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 3.52M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Mngmt Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.4% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Chilton Inv holds 35,276 shares. Duncker Streett Company holds 10,900 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited stated it has 41,303 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Heritage Wealth reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 336,900 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Advsr Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Midas Mngmt Corporation reported 1.41% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 42,192 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Mkts. Goodman Fincl Corporation holds 3.63% or 86,376 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 31,127 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Montag A Associate has invested 0.06% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Electric Co (NYSE:AEP) by 6,579 shares to 6,949 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 21,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $585,379 activity. ALDRICH DAVID J sold $243,162 worth of stock.