Orrstown Financial Services Has Decreased Its Stake in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) by $697,254; As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Value Declined, Capital World Investors Lifted Holding by $175.18 Million

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 85.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 8,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 1,498 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119,000, down from 10,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 123,015 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 8.41 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 billion, up from 7.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $149.65. About 430,336 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Tech reported 2,580 shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oz Management LP invested 1.25% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 18,257 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Allstate stated it has 12,716 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank accumulated 0% or 39 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 986,537 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.13% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 66,051 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,380 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Lp reported 10.60M shares. The New York-based Gideon Cap Advsrs has invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,302 shares. Davenport Co Limited Co holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 276,186 shares. Contour Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 516,602 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 3.31M shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $19.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Cl A by 203,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Alcoa Corp.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 5,846 shares to 6,516 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).