Orrstown Financial Services Has Decreased Its Skyworks Solutions Com (SWKS) Position by $777,114; Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stock Price Declined While Origin Asset Management Llp Increased Position by $2.67 Million

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 876.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 69,077 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 7,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 130,195 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (SWKS) by 80.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 9,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 2,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 11,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 1.24 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,100 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $22.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 120,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,000 shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25 were reported by Ftb Advisors. State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Fifth Third Fincl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 341,290 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 3,645 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 332,662 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Axa owns 160,000 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 45,009 shares. American Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 96,010 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 308,673 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd holds 503,919 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability owns 207,311 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Ser Ma holds 0% or 51,085 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested 0.04% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.04% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 336,900 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 86,092 shares. National Pension Service accumulated 221,125 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 2,454 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) Limited reported 41,303 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 483,761 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 336,924 shares. 10,170 were accumulated by Thomas White Int. Pitcairn reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 96,326 shares. Franklin Res reported 246,091 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 5,846 shares to 6,516 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).