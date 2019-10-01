Orrstown Financial Services Has Decreased Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) Position by $740,690 as Valuation Rose; As Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Market Valuation Rose, Skyline Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 4,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 147 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25,000, down from 4,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $170.2. About 49,220 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 383,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64M, down from 413,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 8,609 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE)

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.55M for 20.37 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold BHE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Automobile Association reported 19,206 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has 26,877 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,384 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,235 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 52,052 shares. Principal Fin Grp stated it has 309,317 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 243,598 shares in its portfolio. 35,513 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. 11,548 were reported by Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 450,521 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 48,217 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 23,337 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 1.77 million shares. Ftb invested in 0% or 1,145 shares. Nordea Inv Management reported 168,906 shares.

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Benchmark Announces Planned CEO Retirement – PRNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sturm, Ruger & Company (RGR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Benchmark Electronics reports higher income, lower revenue in Q1 – Phoenix Business Journal” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tempe electronics manufacturer sets facility closures, layoffs – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al owns 13,900 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.1% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Utd Asset Strategies invested in 0.76% or 19,200 shares. Sei Invests Co invested 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Colony Limited has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 5,139 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 370,265 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.09% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Csat Inv Advisory LP owns 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 255 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust stated it has 31,679 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Dupont Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,287 shares. Baltimore invested in 60,786 shares or 1.77% of the stock. The California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Atwood And Palmer has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45 million for 14.93 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.