Orrstown Financial Services Has Boosted Netflix Com (NFLX) Stake By $368,460; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Boosted General Dynamics Corp. (GD) Stake By $2.22 Million

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased General Dynamics Corp. (GD) stake by 809.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc acquired 13,123 shares as General Dynamics Corp. (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 14,744 shares with $2.50M value, up from 1,621 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp. now has $52.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 788,961 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Dynamics Proposed Sr Unscd Notes ‘A+’; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corporation; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) stake by 151.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orrstown Financial Services Inc acquired 1,035 shares as Netflix Inc Com (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Orrstown Financial Services Inc holds 1,718 shares with $612,000 value, up from 683 last quarter. Netflix Inc Com now has $136.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $312.28. About 5.34 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Ricky Gervais: Humanity’ On Netflix Gleefully Leans Into Controversy; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 21/05/2018 – NETFLIX IN MULTI-YEAR PACT WITH BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA; 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX; 17/05/2018 – Netflix Favored by 13 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity. 159 General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares with value of $28,549 were bought by Burns Mark Lagrand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,527 are owned by Mufg Americas. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 119,318 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.28% or 26,796 shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Mngmt Ltd owns 4,562 shares. Burke Herbert Financial Bank Tru owns 1,602 shares. Aviance Capital Management Llc reported 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cidel Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,441 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Kingfisher Lc stated it has 7,354 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 770 shares. Hl Financial Services Limited Liability accumulated 2,686 shares. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs owns 4,620 shares. Amp Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 76,719 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Among 7 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $193’s average target is 5.40% above currents $183.11 stock price. General Dynamics had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, June 14 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of GD in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 25 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse downgraded General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Friday, February 15. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $184 target. Barclays Capital maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Goldman Sachs.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) stake by 16,539 shares to 52,409 valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) stake by 3,573 shares and now owns 15,964 shares. Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Comm Na accumulated 0.05% or 28,448 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0.1% or 44,117 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stephens Ar has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Quantitative Inv Management Lc reported 10,300 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Dsc Limited Partnership owns 0.2% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,005 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 385,234 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 488,064 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Ltd has 1,928 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.05% or 5,473 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,916 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bb&T holds 5,500 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 33.90% above currents $312.28 stock price. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 26. Wolfe Research initiated Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. Wedbush maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 8 to “Neutral”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. Another trade for 6,499 shares valued at $2.00M was bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.