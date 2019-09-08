Orrstown Financial Services Has Boosted Its Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Stake by $584,577; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake Held by Professional Advisory Services Inc

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 6,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 183,533 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72M, up from 176,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 363.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 3,943 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, up from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 1.98M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 2,458 shares to 324 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,582 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Decatur Mngmt has invested 1.83% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Greenwood Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,242 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants holds 2,413 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 68,541 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Crawford Counsel reported 0.1% stake. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Atria Invests Limited Liability reported 27,676 shares. Sky Investment Group Limited holds 35,562 shares. Sirios Cap Mngmt Lp reported 4.23% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pggm Invests reported 106,619 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt accumulated 43,400 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc owns 179,407 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com has 1,532 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co reported 17,825 shares. Minnesota-based Carlson Cap Management has invested 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cahill Fincl Advisors accumulated 4,176 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cullinan Assoc owns 0.63% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 91,736 shares. Bp Public Limited has 144,000 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Spark Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.16% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 13,928 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe). Frontier Mgmt reported 255,003 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.41% or 2.36M shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 3.76 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 1.1% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Robecosam Ag accumulated 13,450 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 420,353 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd owns 3,318 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 13.71M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Rench Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1.92% or 32,221 shares.

