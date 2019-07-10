Orrstown Financial Services Decreased Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Position By $697,254; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS)

Among 2 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The stock of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. See QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) latest ratings:

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) stake by 85.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orrstown Financial Services Inc analyzed 8,826 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC)'s stock declined 9.89%. The Orrstown Financial Services Inc holds 1,498 shares with $119,000 value, down from 10,324 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp Com now has $18.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $88.23. About 1.10 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 28,664 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 0% or 116,115 shares. Sit Invest Associate Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 199,475 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 37,400 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fdx Advisors reported 7,738 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc holds 4,209 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Advisors Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 7,374 are held by Amalgamated Bancshares. Indexiq Advsrs Lc owns 40,065 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Us Bancorp De owns 1,786 shares. Washington Capital Management stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 93,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 191,460 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 64C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on Apri; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL RENTAL CHURN FOR CORE BUSINESS OF 3% TO 6%; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.49M for 13.62 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.