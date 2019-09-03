Orrstown Financial Services Cut Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Stake By $815,034; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK)

Among 6 analysts covering Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Shake Shack has $9500 highest and $4500 lowest target. $71.86’s average target is -27.13% below currents $98.61 stock price. Shake Shack had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6500 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform”. Wedbush maintained Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) rating on Friday, August 2. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $7000 target. See Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) latest ratings:

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) stake by 76.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 5,126 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Orrstown Financial Services Inc holds 1,582 shares with $252,000 value, down from 6,708 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc Com now has $114.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.23 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.97 billion. Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, shakes, wine, and other products. It has a 189.63 P/E ratio. As of December 28, 2016, it had 114 Shacks, including 64 domestic company-operated Shacks, 7 domestic licensed Shacks, and 43 international licensed Shacks.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $98.61. About 282,935 shares traded. Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has risen 20.52% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SHAK News: 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS NEW STORE PIPELINE IS HEALTHY IN U.S., ABROAD; 03/05/2018 – SHAKE SHACK EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – SHAKE SHACK INC – SEES 2018 SAME-SHACK SALES TO BE 0% TO 1% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Shake Shack on Track for Best Single-Day Gain — Market Mover; 04/05/2018 – Shake Shack expects same-store sales to be flat to up 1 percent for the full year, due to a 1.5 to 2 percent menu price hike it made in December; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS IT’S INVESTING IN DIGITAL INNOVATION; 04/05/2018 – Belly Battle: Shake Shack, Weight Watchers, Blue Apron Go to War; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS IT RECENTLY BEGAN TESTING VEGGIE SANDWICH; 03/05/2018 – SHAK: MOST NEW STORE OPENINGS WILL HAPPEN IN 2ND HALF OF YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 14.27% above currents $163.94 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Intersect Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,412 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cambridge Trust Comm reported 205,095 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 43,182 shares. Central Savings Bank And Trust Co has 35,429 shares. Pnc Group Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.61M shares. Old Dominion Capital has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Somerville Kurt F accumulated 6,015 shares. Cahill stated it has 6,393 shares. Factory Mutual Company holds 0.72% or 375,100 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Mngmt Incorporated holds 2,797 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Citizens Northern Corp has invested 0.78% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Aviance Capital Prtn Llc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 20.39 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.