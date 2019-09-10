Orrstown Financial Services Cut Holding in Skyworks Solutions Com (SWKS) by $777,114; As Deere & Co (DE) Share Price Rose, Harvest Capital Strategies Lowered Its Stake by $452,991

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (SWKS) by 80.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 9,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 2,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 11,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 1.09M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc analyzed 2,849 shares as the company's stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 28,151 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $51.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $163.69. About 2.17 million shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 12,573 shares. Country Club Trust Comm Na stated it has 2,762 shares. Bbt Ltd Company reported 5,194 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.43% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 28,600 shares. Liberty Capital Management holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 4,920 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt accumulated 16,612 shares. Amica Retiree Trust stated it has 1,758 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 52,120 shares. 16,804 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co invested in 0.01% or 9,546 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Comm Of America has 0.01% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 503 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs accumulated 2,755 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated owns 621,729 shares. 265,000 were reported by Maplelane Cap Ltd Llc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,851 shares to 16,052 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Electric Co (NYSE:AEP) by 6,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $228.16M for 14.18 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $673.12 million for 18.95 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

