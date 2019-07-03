Orrstown Financial Services Continues to Hold Holding in Brown & Brown (BRO); Shelton Capital Management Stake in Catalent (CTLT) Has Cut by $220.37 Million as Market Value Rose

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 2637.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 21,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 1.09 million shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 16.45% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 95.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 8,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 378 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32 million, down from 9,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 771,340 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,259 shares to 29,508 shares, valued at $25.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $91.68 million for 22.39 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,477 shares to 2,263 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Etf (IWB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.