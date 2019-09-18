Orrstown Financial Services Boosted Varian Med Sys Com (VAR) Holding By $710,192; Andra Ap-Fonden Upped Ppl (PPL) Stake By $1.13 Million

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased Varian Med Sys Inc Com (VAR) stake by 785.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Orrstown Financial Services Inc acquired 5,222 shares as Varian Med Sys Inc Com (VAR)’s stock declined 12.97%. The Orrstown Financial Services Inc holds 5,887 shares with $801,000 value, up from 665 last quarter. Varian Med Sys Inc Com now has $10.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $118.09. About 721,265 shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 26/03/2018 – varian medical systems, inc | universal cylinder applicator family, un | K172611 | 03/21/2018 |

Andra Ap-Fonden increased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 33.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Andra Ap-Fonden acquired 36,300 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Andra Ap-Fonden holds 145,700 shares with $4.52M value, up from 109,400 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $22.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.12. About 3.23 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20

Among 3 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 7.10% above currents $31.12 stock price. PPL had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17.

