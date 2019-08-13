Ormat Technologies (ORA) to pay $0.11 on Aug 27, 2019; Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) is expected to pay $0.11 on Aug 27, 2019. (NYSE:ORA) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Ormat Technologies Inc’s current price of $70.81 translates into 0.16% yield. Ormat Technologies Inc’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $70.81. About 166,293 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Approaching Lava Covered the Wellheads of Two Geothermal Wells; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT SEES FY REV. $711.0M TO $735.0M, EST. $709.0M; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Company Is Further Delaying the Filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for 1Q 2018 With SE; 16/05/2018 – Hawaii’s Erupting Volcano Too Close for Ormat Geothermal Plant; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – MANAGEMENT IDENTIFIED ERROR IN CO’S QTR ENDED MARCH 31 FINANCIAL STATEMENT PRESENTATION OF DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES; 27/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces the Closing of $100 Million Debt Financing; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – IMPACT OF RESTATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – Ormat Tech: Low Risk of Surface Lava From Volcano in Hawaii Impacting or Making Way to Puna Facility

Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 186 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 172 cut down and sold stock positions in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The funds in our database now have: 100.86 million shares, down from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cincinnati Financial Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 142 Increased: 123 New Position: 63.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.75 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. It has a 14.58 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation.

United Fire Group Inc holds 10.23% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation for 320,276 shares. Welch Group Llc owns 329,294 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schulhoff & Co Inc has 2.83% invested in the company for 61,709 shares. The Florida-based Peninsula Asset Management Inc has invested 2.58% in the stock. Fairpointe Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 826,119 shares.

The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $108.66. About 394,797 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.60 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electricity and Product. It has a 40.93 P/E ratio. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy power plants; and sells electricity.