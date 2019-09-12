Ormat Technologies (ORA) Stock Price Rose While Van Berkom & Associates Increased Position; Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Cut Its Stake by $1.70 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $72.1. About 26,724 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 08/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – NIL 2, THIRD UNIT OF SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT, COMMENCED COMMERCIAL OPERATION, BRINGING PROJECT TO FULL CAPACITY OF 330 MW; 07/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 31/05/2018 – Ormat Substation, Warehouse Burned By Lava From Hawaii Volcano; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – NETTED SOME DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES ACROSS DIFFERENT TAX JURISDICTIONS NOT PERMITTED PURSUANT TO U.S. GAAP; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS CURRENTLY THERE IS NO PHYSICAL DAMAGE ABOVE GROUND; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NOW EXPECT 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $711.0 MLN AND $735.0 MLN; 15/03/2018 New Scientific Analysis Confirms Ormat’s Geothermal Expansion Project Presents a Significant Threat to Mammoth Lakes’ Groundwat; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ANY SIGNIFICANT PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES COULD HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Sarulla Geothermal Power Plant Expands to 330 MW With Third and Final Unit Commencing Commercial Operation; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Lava Continues to Flow, May Reach Other Wells and Areas of Puna Facility

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 187 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31,000, down from 10,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $159.95. About 375,036 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.14 million for 18.51 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc by 25,837 shares to 157,262 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,313 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings.