Ormat Technologies (ORA) Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Cut Stake; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Position in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Has Cut by $3.21 Million

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 80,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 454,860 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.63M, down from 535,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 3.11M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 33,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 566,556 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.24 million, down from 600,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 147,299 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 15.90% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Oil Rig Was Stored in Warehous; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – MANAGEMENT IDENTIFIED ERROR IN CO’S QTR ENDED MARCH 31 FINANCIAL STATEMENT PRESENTATION OF DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT CLOSES $33.4M PARTNERSHIP TRANSACTION FOR POWER PLANT; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ANY SIGNIFICANT PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES COULD HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – APPROACHING LAVA ALSO COVERED AND BLOCKED MAIN ACCESS ROAD TO POWER PLANT; ALTERNATIVE ACCESS ROAD IS CURRENTLY OPEN; 08/05/2018 – Sarulla Geothermal Power Plant Expands to 330 MW With Third and Final Unit Commencing Commercial Operation; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Power Plant Reflects Approximately 4.5% of Ormat’s Total Generating Capacity; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN CO’S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Ormat‘s Viridity to Begin Construction of 40MWh Energy Storage Systems in New Jersey

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.15 billion for 24.35 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.32 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.57 million for 49.60 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.25% negative EPS growth.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 823,893 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $38.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp (Prn) by 26,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

