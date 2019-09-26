Ormat Technologies (ORA) Market Value Rose While Van Berkom & Associates Has Raised by $1.02 Million Its Holding; As T (TMUS) Share Value Rose, Reaves W H & Company Cut Its Stake by $22.17 Million

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 299,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 523,507 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.81M, down from 823,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 1.18 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile jump on deal talk reboot report; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: John Legere to Serve as CEO and Mike Sievert to Serve as Pres and Oper Chief of the Combined Co; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: EXPECT LAUNCH OF 1ST PHASE OF T-MOBILE TV IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile’s $27 Billion Tie-Up Has a Lot to Prove; 30/04/2018 – Pitch Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger: Keep Up With China in 5G

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 109,714 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q REV. $184.0M, EST. $175.4M; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – THERE IS “LOW RISK” OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING OR MAKING ITS WAY TO PUNA FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – UPDATE FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE TO INCLUDE FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION OF U.S. GEOTHERMAL’S ASSETS; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS EXTENDED SHUTDOWN COULD HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Lava Burned Substation of Puna Complex, Warehouse in Hawaii; 10/04/2018 – Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – Ormat`s Viridity to Begin Construction of 40MWh Energy Storage Systems in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q EPS 88C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 7,530 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 30,040 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 175,518 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 44,433 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 337,735 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 7,048 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 2,447 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 25,921 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 329 shares. Vanguard Inc has invested 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Aperio Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 126,980 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 220 were accumulated by M&R Cap Management. The Pennsylvania-based Rockshelter Management Limited Liability Com has invested 4.43% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gulf Interest Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 78,346 shares. Moreover, Advsr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Dupont Mngmt Corp invested in 20,047 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Duquesne Family Office Lc stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Jpmorgan Chase owns 5.68M shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 5,608 shares. Farallon Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Advisory Networks Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). The Missouri-based Parkside Bancorporation Trust has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Natl Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated holds 7,915 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc reported 167,827 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 2,859 shares stake. Sessa Im Limited Partnership stated it has 0.84% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX) by 166,050 shares to 816,050 shares, valued at $55.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (NYSE:OXY) by 19,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE).