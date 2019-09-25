Ormat Technologies (ORA) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased Stake by $1.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lifted Stake

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 1,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 33,280 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82M, up from 31,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $228.51. About 2.10 million shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.64. About 116,418 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NOW EXPECT 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $711.0 MLN AND $735.0 MLN; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – APPROACHING LAVA ALSO COVERED AND BLOCKED MAIN ACCESS ROAD TO POWER PLANT; ALTERNATIVE ACCESS ROAD IS CURRENTLY OPEN; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Announces That It Will Restate Its Second, Third and Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Statements; Announces Delay in Filing Its First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Significant Physical Damage or Extended Shut-Dn of Puna Facilities Could Have Adverse Impact on Busines; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT CLOSES $33.4M PARTNERSHIP TRANSACTION FOR POWER PLANT; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY THERE IS NO PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES ABOVE-GROUND; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS COMPANY CANNOT ASSESS AT THIS STAGE EXTENT OF DAMAGE TO FUTURE FUNCTIONALITY OF HAWAIIAN WELLS; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN COMPANY S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT SEES LOW RISK OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot House Limited holds 1,480 shares. Clal Insur Enter Holding Ltd holds 3.43% or 2.36M shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities owns 13,313 shares. Van Eck Corporation accumulated 427,426 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 7,020 shares. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Company has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 4,152 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Qs Investors Llc owns 1,700 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 577,049 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based American Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 4,218 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 75,102 shares. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Atria Investments Llc accumulated 45,544 shares.

