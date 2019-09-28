Ormat Technologies (ORA) Holder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Lowered Holding by $6.76 Million; Woodward (WWD) Share Value Rose While Terril Brothers Trimmed by $2.51 Million Its Holding

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 107,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 538,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12 million, down from 645,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 134,352 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – IMPACT OF RESTATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Company Is Further Delaying the Filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for 1Q 2018 With SE; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT SEES LOW RISK OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS EXTENDED SHUTDOWN COULD HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CO’S CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION PRIMARILY RELATING TO COS VALUATION ALLOWANCE; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Honduras; 24/04/2018 – Ormat Closes Acquisition Of U.S. Geothermal; 08/05/2018 – ORMAT: SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT EXPANDS TO 330 MW; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 22,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 68,974 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81 million, down from 91,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.73. About 342,290 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – Healogics, Inc. Names Allan Woodward, MBA as New Chief Financial Officer; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Cap Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.20; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE GMBH AND RELATED OPERATIONS LOCATED IN GERMANY, U.S., CHINA FOR EUR 700 MLN; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.83 million for 56.10 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33M for 20.88 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

