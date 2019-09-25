Ormat Technologies (ORA) Holder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Cut Its Stake by $6.76 Million; Apache (APA) Holder Paragon Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $325,864

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 118,803 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 107,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $25.38. About 4.04M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Apache Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APA); 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Has 100% Working Interest in North Sea Garten Block; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 23/04/2018 – Apache’s Dave Pursell to Assume Responsibility for the Corporate Reservoir Engineering Department; 09/04/2018 – lmmuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 30/04/2018 – Apache at MUFG Securities Oil & Gas Corporate Access Day May 14; 30/04/2018 – PlainID Enhances Authorization Management Capabilities, Based on Apache Syncope with the Assistant of Tirasa; 22/03/2018 – lnfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software Foundation

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 107,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 538,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12M, down from 645,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.64. About 116,418 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN CO’S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Ormat Provides an Update on the Puna Power Plant in Hawaii Following the Kilauea Volcanic Eruption; 07/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies 1Q EPS 88c; 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Oil Rig Was Stored in Warehous; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Will Also Make Revisions to the Same Line Items in Certain Quarterly Financial Statements for 2016 and Its FY 2016 and 2015 Financial Statements; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT: NO CHANGE TO OPERATIONAL REPORTED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – ORMAT TO GET OPIC LOAN OF UP TO $124.7M FOR GEOTHERMAL PLANT; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $710.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Has Insurance Policies Including Coverage of Up to $100M in Event of Volcanic Eruptions and Earthquake

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fin Ser Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 254 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hm Payson Company has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 233 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Highland Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.13% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 35,000 shares. Synovus Corporation owns 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 329 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 5,324 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Corporation has invested 0.13% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 193 are held by Fmr Ltd. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Metropolitan Life Insurance, a New York-based fund reported 12,178 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Company owns 35,112 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Lpl Financial Limited Company reported 14,549 shares stake. United Service Automobile Association reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.83 million for 55.79 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLP) by 349,000 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $89.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (VOO) by 385,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Vl (INDA).

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Renewable Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ormat Technologies Acquires 49% of Ijen Geothermal Project in Indonesia – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apache: What A Drag – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on September 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “10 Unbelievable Oil and Gas Movers After Saudi Drone Attack – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street in the Red Ahead of Fed Decision – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 625,702 shares. Fil Ltd reported 2.12M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Nbt Financial Bank N A has 31,398 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.16% or 65,270 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank reported 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Schroder Invest Management Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 366,110 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 75,942 shares stake. Snow Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 69,500 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 182,920 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Legal General Gru Public Limited Com owns 2.33M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 653,722 shares. Northern stated it has 0.03% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 553,140 shares.