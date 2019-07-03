Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Both Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies Inc. 57 4.42 N/A 2.33 26.27 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 10 0.00 N/A 1.30 8.60

Table 1 highlights Ormat Technologies Inc. and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ormat Technologies Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Ormat Technologies Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ormat Technologies Inc. and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.8% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0.00% 8.8% 4%

Risk and Volatility

Ormat Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

Ormat Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL are 1 and 1 respectively. Ormat Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ormat Technologies Inc. and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0.00

$60 is Ormat Technologies Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -6.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.8% of Ormat Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.4% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.95% of Ormat Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 55.6% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ormat Technologies Inc. 0.44% 6.98% 7.51% 15.48% 15.9% 16.94% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL -2.44% 20.17% 22% 57.21% 70.37% 43.04%

For the past year Ormat Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Ormat Technologies Inc. beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electricity and Product. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. It also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.