Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Reaches $74.53 52-Week High; DRDGOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH A (DRDGF) Shorts Up By 460.4%

The stock of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) hit a new 52-week high and has $79.75 target or 7.00% above today’s $74.53 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.80B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $79.75 price target is reached, the company will be worth $266.00 million more. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 106,187 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 15/05/2018 – Ormat Tech: Low Risk of Surface Lava From Volcano in Hawaii Impacting or Making Way to Puna Facility; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 27/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ENTERS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATES OF ISRAEL’S MIGDAL GROUP TO PROVIDE CO WITH A $100.0 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED LOAN; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES-CO’S UNIT THAT INDIRECTLY OWNS 26 MW TUNGSTEN MOUNTAIN GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT ENTERED INTO PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH A PRIVATE INVESTOR; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT PROVIDES UPDATE ON PUNA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Complex Represented Approximately $90M of Net Assets on Co’s Balance Sheet at March 3; 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Oil Rig Was Stored in Warehous; 08/05/2018 – ORMAT: SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT EXPANDS TO 330 MW; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS EXTENDED SHUTDOWN COULD HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT

DRDGOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH A (OTCMKTS:DRDGF) had an increase of 460.4% in short interest. DRDGF’s SI was 2.87M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 460.4% from 511,400 shares previously. It closed at $0.38 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. The company has market cap of $16.04 million. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.83 million for 56.46 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electricity and Product. It has a 43.08 P/E ratio. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy power plants; and sells electricity.