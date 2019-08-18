Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Reaches $73.22 52-Week High; Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Has 1 Sentiment

The stock of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) hit a new 52-week high and has $75.42 target or 3.00% above today’s $73.22 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.72B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $75.42 price target is reached, the company will be worth $111.72 million more. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.22. About 137,882 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 07/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies 1Q EPS 88c; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAVA CONTINUES TO FLOW AND MAY REACH OTHER WELLS AND AREAS OF PUNA FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – AS PER DEAL WITH CO’S UNIT, PRIVATE INVESTOR ACQUIRED MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN PROJECT FOR ABOUT $33.4 MLN; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON MAY 27 APPROACHING LAVA COVERED WELLHEADS OF TWO GEOTHERMAL WELLS; 15/05/2018 – Ormat Tech: Low Risk of Surface Lava From Volcano in Hawaii Impacting or Making Way to Puna Facility; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN COMPANY S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – RELATED TO RESTATEMENT OF STATEMENTS, TO MAKE REVISIONS TO ITEMS IN CERTAIN QTRLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016, 2015; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – DECISION TO RESTATE THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (FLC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 9 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 9 reduced and sold stakes in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.40 million shares, down from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Ormat Technologies, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.03 million shares or 2.06% more from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 332,110 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 1.56M shares. Aperio Gru Ltd has 95,114 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 18,026 shares. 6,455 were accumulated by Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Company. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 1,182 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 681 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 42,542 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 181,641 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 29,129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Alps Advsr Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 1,150 shares.

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ormat Announces First Geothermal and Solar Hybrid Power Plant – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ormat Technologies Acquires 49% of Ijen Geothermal Project in Indonesia – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Technologies Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.72 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electricity and Product. It has a 42.32 P/E ratio. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy power plants; and sells electricity.

More notable recent Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP Announce August, September and October Dividends – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP Announce December and January Dividends – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FTI Consulting (FCN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $213.50 million. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 16.07 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 21,629 shares traded. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.