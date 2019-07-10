Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Contrasting side by side

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies Inc. 58 4.34 N/A 2.33 26.27 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 93 2.87 N/A 4.61 20.64

Table 1 demonstrates Ormat Technologies Inc. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Ormat Technologies Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Ormat Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ormat Technologies Inc. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.8% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Ormat Technologies Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 81.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.19 beta.

Liquidity

Ormat Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Ormat Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ormat Technologies Inc. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Ormat Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $60, while its potential downside is -4.47%. Meanwhile, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s consensus price target is $97.8, while its potential upside is 2.39%. Based on the data shown earlier, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is looking more favorable than Ormat Technologies Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ormat Technologies Inc. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.8% and 87.7%. About 4.95% of Ormat Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ormat Technologies Inc. 0.44% 6.98% 7.51% 15.48% 15.9% 16.94% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 3.27% -0.66% 6.35% 7.6% 21.91% 11.73%

For the past year Ormat Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats Ormat Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electricity and Product. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. It also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.