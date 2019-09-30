Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75% of Ormat Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ormat Technologies Inc. has 4.95% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Ormat Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies Inc. 69,950,467.80% 4.10% 1.80% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Ormat Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies Inc. 50.84M 73 28.16 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Ormat Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Ormat Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.43 1.78 1.54 2.22

With consensus target price of $73, Ormat Technologies Inc. has a potential downside of -1.84%. The peers have a potential upside of 56.01%. Given Ormat Technologies Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ormat Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ormat Technologies Inc. 2.53% 2.34% 13.88% 16.68% 23.1% 25.33% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Ormat Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Ormat Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Ormat Technologies Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Ormat Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ormat Technologies Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Ormat Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ormat Technologies Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ormat Technologies Inc.’s peers beat Ormat Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electricity and Product. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. It also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.