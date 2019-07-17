Ormat Technologies Com (ORA) Stock Price Rose While Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Lowered Position by $3.46 Million; Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Share Price Rose While Parkwood Decreased Position by $1.15 Million

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, down from 72,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 7.49M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc Com (ORA) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 62,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.36 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.15 million, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $63.06. About 79,901 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 15.90% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – EXPECT 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $368.0 MLN AND $378.0 MLN FOR FULL YEAR; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT: NO CHANGE TO OPERATIONAL REPORTED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ormat Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORA); 15/05/2018 – Ormat Tech: Low Risk of Surface Lava From Volcano in Hawaii Impacting or Making Way to Puna Facility; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS COMPANY CANNOT ASSESS AT THIS STAGE EXTENT OF DAMAGE TO FUTURE FUNCTIONALITY OF HAWAIIAN WELLS; 07/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies 1Q EPS 88c; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NOW EXPECT 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $711.0 MLN AND $735.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY THERE IS NO PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES ABOVE-GROUND

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI) by 185,300 shares to 588,699 shares, valued at $85.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 38.79 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ORA shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.03 million shares or 2.06% more from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited has 8,420 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 47,508 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 5,516 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insur Fund Ltd (Under Special Management) accumulated 645,586 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% or 23,962 shares. Bluestein R H accumulated 6,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Clal Insur Enterp holds 3.19% or 2.36 million shares in its portfolio. 18,426 are held by American Century. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division invested in 0% or 90 shares. Penn Mngmt invested in 9,685 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The owns 26,512 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 1,000 shares.

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.24M for 49.27 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.25% negative EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 33,874 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $227.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 52,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd Com.