Ormat Technologies Com (ORA) Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Its Position; As Gentex Common (GNTX) Share Value Rose, Country Trust Bank Has Decreased Holding

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc Com (ORA) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd analyzed 62,865 shares as the company's stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 2.36 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.15M, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $72.56. About 115,778 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500.

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Gentex Corporation Common (GNTX) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank analyzed 133,441 shares as the company's stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.84 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Gentex Corporation Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 405,830 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V Shs Euro (NASDAQ:MYL) by 699,932 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $48.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 28,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amplify Etf Tr Onlin Retl Etf.

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.79M for 54.97 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ORA shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.03 million shares or 2.06% more from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Co invested in 12,181 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Citadel Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Lpl Ltd has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Geode Cap Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Tortoise Advisors Limited reported 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 3,755 shares. Israel-based Psagot House has invested 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 1.56 million shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.04% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Invesco Limited stated it has 202,563 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 23,962 shares. Personal Cap Advsr invested in 0.07% or 118,635 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 5,679 shares.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. Common (NYSE:PFE) by 15,611 shares to 446,385 shares, valued at $18.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 104,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc Common (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01M for 15.94 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,668 were accumulated by Hartford Inv Com. 1.94M were accumulated by American. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 1.31 million shares. Pggm Invests holds 1.34 million shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd stated it has 10,492 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 21,505 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 499,752 shares. Scharf Lc owns 25,583 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Putnam Invests Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 3,540 were accumulated by Qci Asset Mngmt Inc. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.08% or 221,744 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has 2,360 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 162,599 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Chiodo Matthew had bought 120 shares worth $2,510 on Friday, June 28. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Boehm Neil. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was made by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. Ryan Scott P had bought 711 shares worth $12,499.