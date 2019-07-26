Orleans Capital Management Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $941,356 as Stock Price Declined; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holding Held by Cohen Capital Management Inc

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 83,812 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 196.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 21,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,019 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 11,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 3.88M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequent Asset Ltd Com holds 335,762 shares or 10.54% of its portfolio. 5,924 are owned by Insight 2811 Inc. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 16,796 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel accumulated 19,049 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund has 27,556 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 5.89 million shares. Twin Capital Management holds 105,980 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Montecito Bancorporation Tru stated it has 6,904 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Liability Company invested in 62,716 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 6.77M shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 0.19% or 127,259 shares. Montgomery Management accumulated 19,666 shares. Fiduciary Inc Wi invested in 11.28M shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,251 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0% or 50,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 33,875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Clearline Cap LP owns 201,971 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 199,884 shares. Cohen Capital has 340,933 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Hood River Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 2.05M shares. Proxima Mngmt Limited Co has invested 4.33% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) holds 15,323 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.03M were accumulated by Federated Pa. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 492,125 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 197,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 75,220 shares.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02M and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.