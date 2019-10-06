Orleans Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Intel (INTC) as Stock Declined; Ringcentral (RNG) Market Valuation Rose While Driehaus Capital Management Has Lowered by $7.15 Million Its Position

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 84.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 36,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 6,830 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $327,000, down from 43,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 56.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 62,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 48,949 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, down from 111,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 28.04% or $35.76 during the last trading session, reaching $163.3. About 9.24 million shares traded or 1131.23% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 30,582 shares to 198,020 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 41,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods Co/The.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $132.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,735 shares to 14,815 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 4,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).