Orleans Capital Management Trimmed 3M (MMM) Stake by $416,691; Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Holder Connable Office Has Boosted Stake

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp analyzed 2,013 shares as the company's stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 2.46 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500.

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company's stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $231.66. About 290,148 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Intel's Outlook May Help Boost Shares – Seeking Alpha" on July 23, 2019

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,588 shares to 18,231 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,844 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. $3.22M worth of stock was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. THULIN INGE G sold 13,290 shares worth $2.66 million. Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of stock or 4,220 shares. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds Inf Tech Et (VGT) by 4,050 shares to 6,825 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com" on July 09, 2019