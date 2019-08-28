Orleans Capital Management Stake in Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Lifted by $544,740 as Stock Declined; Independent Investors Stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Decreased as Valuation Rose

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, down from 66,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 6.51 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 6,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 21,050 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 14,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 3.36 million shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) invested 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 312,373 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 170,104 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated holds 5,340 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company owns 14,580 shares. Fred Alger, a New York-based fund reported 7,841 shares. 2,692 are owned by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Alphamark Advisors has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Profund Advsrs Lc accumulated 15,439 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 84,824 shares. Arrow Fin Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3,987 shares. Asset Mgmt One, a Japan-based fund reported 208,270 shares. 55,574 were accumulated by Northpointe Lc. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund owns 8,303 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valero Energy: Not So Bad All Considered – Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ken Heebner’s Firm Exits Zebra Technologies, Phillips 66 – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.