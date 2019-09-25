Orleans Capital Management Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) Has Raised by $444,880; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Trimmed Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Value Declined

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.21. About 3.64M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 24,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 19,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 2.42 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s Merck seeks drug development partners; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocell; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – Labcyte Reaches Agreement With Merck to Supply Acoustic-Mass Spectrometry Equipment; 17/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN JAPAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hourglass Limited Liability invested in 6,767 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp owns 421,038 shares. 26,803 are held by Godshalk Welsh Capital. Advisory has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 2.78M shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Signature And Advsr Lc holds 1,395 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0.32% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 41,976 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.72% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Allstate has 250,547 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Kdi Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 107,316 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt owns 0.95% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 59,841 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc has 0.49% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 410,569 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt Com has 39,093 shares. 64,327 are held by Cardinal Capital Mgmt.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $132.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36,235 shares to 6,830 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,342 shares, and cut its stake in United Healthcare (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.56 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.