Orleans Capital Management Stake in 3M (MMM) Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Vontobel Asset Management Decreased Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $2.78 Million; Stock Value Rose

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 14,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 271,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, down from 286,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $231.75. About 1.95 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $165.5. About 1.56 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers has 3,581 shares. Renaissance Investment Lc invested in 1,581 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 39,854 are owned by Baltimore. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0.16% or 80,042 shares. Proshare Ltd Com holds 0.78% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 627,076 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Keating Counselors Inc reported 23,161 shares stake. Baldwin Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 6,966 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Girard Prns Limited invested 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Schmidt P J Mngmt has 0.32% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 38.66 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs holds 30,012 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Madison Invest Holdings holds 0.29% or 75,620 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 16.16 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,550 shares to 16,626 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Corp (NYSE:T) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.99 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.