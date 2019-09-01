Orleans Capital Management Raised Its Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Position by $313,120 as Stock Rose; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Upped Stake in Carpenter Technology (CRS) by $11.14 Million

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 9,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.04M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 243 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The institutional investor held 5,674 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.15M, up from 5,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 355,065 shares traded or 42.04% up from the average. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican, London – `it was mesmerising’; 26/04/2018 – CARPENTER TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 60C; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Carpenter Tech; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carpenter Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRS); 17/05/2018 – CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY AB CINN.ST -UNIT SIMPLITIUM SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH GUY CARPENTER & COMPANY, LLC; 09/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host First “Leading the Way” Conference to Honor Women Pioneers in the Carpenter’s Union; 07/03/2018 Motor racing-Patrick to drive for Ed Carpenter at Indy 500; 26/03/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Invest $100 Million in Soft Magnetic Capabilities and New Equipment in Reading, PA Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 46,372 shares. Braun Stacey Associates invested in 147,378 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,035 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.16% or 8,319 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.04% or 274,042 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company reported 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Landscape Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 11,100 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation has 104,322 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsr invested in 0.09% or 199,681 shares. 100 were reported by Burt Wealth. First National Trust holds 0.35% or 33,349 shares in its portfolio. Shoker Investment Counsel reported 3,916 shares. Hallmark Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.13% or 26,743 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Management owns 51,714 shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,077 shares to 32,460 shares, valued at $6.28 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 3,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220 shares, and cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc/Mo (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 826 shares. Boston Prtn owns 0.01% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 207,034 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 49,886 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cordasco Net holds 90 shares. Us Bancshares De owns 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 3,365 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 18,709 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 53,324 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 4.93M shares. Parametric Port has 111,284 shares. Old Comml Bank In accumulated 0.02% or 8,606 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). 97,100 were reported by Bridgeway. Etrade Management Llc holds 8,441 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.