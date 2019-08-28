Orleans Capital Management Raised By $334,400 Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Sentiment Is 0.99

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 26.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orleans Capital Management Corp acquired 1,760 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Orleans Capital Management Corp holds 8,379 shares with $1.60 million value, up from 6,619 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $49.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $225.62. About 211,321 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 110 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 111 decreased and sold positions in Hain Celestial Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 102.93 million shares, up from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hain Celestial Group Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 69 Increased: 80 New Position: 30.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The Company’s grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s grocery products also comprise juices, hot-eating products, chilled and frozen desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products.

Engaged Capital Llc holds 54.72% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for 16.86 million shares. Proxima Capital Management Llc owns 495,142 shares or 12.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Permian Investment Partners Lp has 8.83% invested in the company for 2.10 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Black Creek Investment Management Inc. has invested 5.73% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 431,500 shares.

The stock increased 1.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 1.92 million shares traded or 67.20% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Ghasemi Seifi, worth $4.54 million on Friday, July 26.

