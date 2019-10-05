Orleans Capital Management Position in Mastercard Cl A (MA) Has Lifted by $960,960; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose, Holder Gm Advisory Group Lowered by $1.89 Million Its Stake

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 45.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,665 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 8,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $132.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Healthcare (NYSE:UNH) by 1,707 shares to 9,660 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,830 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,845 are owned by Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability. Dearborn Ptnrs Lc accumulated 2.26% or 140,223 shares. Adi Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,000 shares. Rockland accumulated 58,736 shares or 1.54% of the stock. First Interstate State Bank stated it has 780 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 63,898 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Penobscot Investment Mngmt owns 44,904 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Hilltop Incorporated holds 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 11,467 shares. Moreover, Guardian Ltd Partnership has 0.63% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 122,056 shares. Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt owns 43,944 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.63% or 184,417 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Llc reported 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Holderness Invests stated it has 1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Korea Invest Corp invested in 0.84% or 735,665 shares.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47M and $318.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 6,084 shares to 146,054 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 5,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,404 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Capital Mngmt has 3,558 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 502,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,351 shares. King Luther Mgmt stated it has 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 3.42 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York accumulated 0.29% or 126,364 shares. Invest Of Virginia holds 45,411 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy And reported 7,400 shares. 3.77 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Perkins Coie Trust Co has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hartline Invest invested in 10,713 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Bbr Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 1,913 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 13.75 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.