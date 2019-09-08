Orleans Capital Management Maintains Stake in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR); Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Holder Farallon Capital Management Boosted Position by $5.10 Million

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 77.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 8,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,432 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 10,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.03 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.93M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 1.05 million shares traded or 40.37% up from the average. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Progressive Drafts Baker Mayfield – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Prtn Ltd has 8,115 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Alyeska Inv Gru LP stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 3,120 shares. 7,024 are owned by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. First Republic Invest Management Inc owns 163,412 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Natl Bank invested 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Kistler holds 101 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 893,916 shares or 14.95% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 4,011 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 215,505 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 71 shares. 212,052 were accumulated by Stevens Cap Limited Partnership. State Street holds 25.90 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Victory Capital Management Inc owns 652,931 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 950,893 shares to 4.32 million shares, valued at $288.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 825,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile owns 28,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 5,000 shares stake. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 40,209 shares. State Street owns 2.60 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Wexford Ltd Partnership reported 0.16% stake. California Public Employees Retirement reported 54,816 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc holds 0% or 25,112 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 99,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0% or 17,330 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 140,885 shares. Pnc Ser Group Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Federated Inc Pa holds 0.02% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 458,869 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 80,220 shares.