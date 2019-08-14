Orleans Capital Management Lifted Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Stake by $707,550; Stock Rose; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holder Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 1.15 million shares traded or 8.42% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 16/03/2018 – So fresh: Alaska Airlines elevates First Class menu and experience, with a West Coast twist. #upgrade; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports February 2018 operational results; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – FULL AIRBUS FLEET TO BE RECONFIGURED BY END OF 2019: ALASKA AIR; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Rev $1.83B; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO INTRODUCE NEW ‘SAVER FARE’ TO COMPETE WITH ULCC; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group to Announce Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Change Does Not Apply to Policy for Traditional Service Animals

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 131.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 13,350 shares as the company's stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 23,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 6.28M shares traded or 4.51% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN) by 547,096 shares to 558,961 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 12,465 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Whittier Company Of Nevada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 212 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 4.34 million are owned by Causeway Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Bb&T holds 0.08% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 83,138 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 193,491 shares. Stifel Finance owns 190,231 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Verity Asset Mngmt has 0.53% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 8,085 shares. 13,701 were accumulated by Hartford Invest Mngmt. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com stated it has 22,152 shares.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $289.71M for 6.51 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

