Orleans Capital Management Lifted Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Position by $389,500; Stock Price Rose; Cortland Advisers Increased Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position by $1.52 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67. About 265,468 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 70.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 9,900 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, up from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $99.17. About 746,479 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Remains A Stock Prize – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream extends open season for proposed Voyager pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $0.9975 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Setback For Magellan Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Montag A Incorporated stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Fincl Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 400 shares. Sei Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 98,970 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1,289 shares. Brown Advisory owns 221,821 shares. California-based Kayne Anderson Advisors Lp has invested 3.35% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Alps Advisors accumulated 14.61M shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 26,164 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has 14,381 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 187,371 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel holds 2.41% or 40,250 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com accumulated 3,382 shares. Conning Inc has 0.4% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 210,493 shares. Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

More important recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Phillips 66 Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.