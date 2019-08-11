Orleans Capital Management Increased Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Position; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Raised Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 7.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc acquired 2,765 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc holds 39,565 shares with $7.10 million value, up from 36,800 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $93.90B valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased Phillips 66 Com (PSX) stake by 70.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orleans Capital Management Corp acquired 4,100 shares as Phillips 66 Com (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Orleans Capital Management Corp holds 9,900 shares with $942,000 value, up from 5,800 last quarter. Phillips 66 Com now has $45.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 2.01 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Among 23 analysts covering Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Nvidia had 47 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum given on Thursday, March 14. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 19. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. Shares for $165,816 were bought by LOWE JOHN E on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, July 8. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 29. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies.